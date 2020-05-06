Police negotiate with ‘dangerous’ man in Blackbutt
A MAN has been taken into custody by police after causing a disturbance in Blackbutt North.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man surrendered himself to police just before 6pm, and is now assisting with enquiries.
No one was hurt during the incident.
EARLIER:
POLICE are currently on scene at a residence in Blackbutt North where there are reports of a man threatening police with several knives.
Officers are attempting to negotiate with the man, and neighbours are being warned to stay indoors for their own safety.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said calls were made to police at 3.55pm about a man destroying property at Gilliland Crescent, Blackbutt North.
Police are still attempting to negotiate with the man, according to the spokeswoman.
More to come.