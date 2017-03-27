LOCKYER SIEGE: Man in custody after 8-hour incident

LATEST 4.30PM: A man has been taken into custody after an eight-hour siege in Lockyer Waters.

The 72-year-old man who is alleged to have made threats of self-harm was taken into police custody about 3.45pm.

It brought to an end a situation which locked down a Lockyer Waters street for about eight hours.

Police were first called to the scene on Haslingden St about 8.45am after a concerned resident raised the alarm.

A police spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

4PM: Police have recovered one firearm from inside a Lockyer Waters home where an armed man has made threats of self-harm since this morning.

As the situation enters its seventh hour, Special Emergency Response Team police continue to engage with the 72-year-old man inside the Haslingden St home.

Police believe he has a number of weapons inside the property.

Inspector Sharee Cumming said the situation was contained and police were hopeful it could be resolved peacefully.

"We currently are negotiating with a 72-year-old male inside the residence," she said.

"At this point we hope to resolve the matter peacefully.

"There were firearms in the residence and that matter is currently under investigation.

"One firearm has been retrieved by police."

Insp. Cumming said Polair had been deployed to the area to give officers on the ground some situational awareness of the property, its layout and other factors.

"Clearly we are in a rural area and needed vision on the residence to ensure the response was provided in a safe and as secure as possible (manner)," she said.

A witness is understood to have first contacted police this morning with concerns about the man.

3.40PM: Specialist police have been called in to help negotiations with a man armed inside a home allegedly making threats.

Haslingden St in Lockyer Waters remains locked down as armoured police continue attempts to engage with the man in a siege-like situation that started about 8.45am today.

Police, ambulance, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and State Emergency Services crews have established a command post outside the semi-rural property as Polair helicopter circles above.

Nearby neighbours have been told to stay back from the area.

One witness at the scene said police could be heard talking with the man through a megaphone.

A police media spokesman said negotiations were continuing at the residence.

"Specialist police are there and are attempting to negotiate with him," the spokesman said.

"He is still inside the house. Police are attempting to engage with him."

The situation started almost seven hours ago after police received a call about 8.45am with the man threatening self-harm.

He is believed to be armed but alone inside the property.

12.50PM: Police are attempting to negotiate with a man inside a Lockyer Valley home, allegedly threatening self-harm.

Police were called to the Lockyer Waters home about 8.45am after receiving reports the man was armed inside a property.

Officers have surrounded the property and are attempting to speak with the man believed to be armed with a weapon.

It is understood the man is alone inside the home.

A police media spokesman confirmed officers were on scene dealing with a "police incident" but could not provide further information.

The street has been closed around the incident, with multiple police officers in the area.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.