32°
News

LOCKYER SIEGE: Man in custody after 8-hour incident

Tara Miko
Ali Kuchel
and | 27th Mar 2017 12:49 PM Updated: 4:26 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LATEST 4.30PM: A man has been taken into custody after an eight-hour siege in Lockyer Waters.

The 72-year-old man who is alleged to have made threats of self-harm was taken into police custody about 3.45pm.

It brought to an end a situation which locked down a Lockyer Waters street for about eight hours.

Police were first called to the scene on Haslingden St about 8.45am after a concerned resident raised the alarm.

A police spokeswoman said investigations were continuing.

4PM: Police have recovered one firearm from inside a Lockyer Waters home where an armed man has made threats of self-harm since this morning.

As the situation enters its seventh hour, Special Emergency Response Team police continue to engage with the 72-year-old man inside the Haslingden St home.

Police believe he has a number of weapons inside the property.

Inspector Sharee Cumming said the situation was contained and police were hopeful it could be resolved peacefully.

"We currently are negotiating with a 72-year-old male inside the residence," she said.

"At this point we hope to resolve the matter peacefully.

"There were firearms in the residence and that matter is currently under investigation.

"One firearm has been retrieved by police."

Insp. Cumming said Polair had been deployed to the area to give officers on the ground some situational awareness of the property, its layout and other factors.

"Clearly we are in a rural area and needed vision on the residence to ensure the response was provided in a safe and as secure as possible (manner)," she said.

A witness is understood to have first contacted police this morning with concerns about the man.

Emergency services at the scene of the Lockyer Waters siege which began about 8.45am
Emergency services at the scene of the Lockyer Waters siege which began about 8.45am Ali Kuchel

3.40PM: Specialist police have been called in to help negotiations with a man armed inside a home allegedly making threats.

Haslingden St in Lockyer Waters remains locked down as armoured police continue attempts to engage with the man in a siege-like situation that started about 8.45am today.

Police, ambulance, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and State Emergency Services crews have established a command post outside the semi-rural property as Polair helicopter circles above.

Nearby neighbours have been told to stay back from the area.

One witness at the scene said police could be heard talking with the man through a megaphone.

A police media spokesman said negotiations were continuing at the residence.

"Specialist police are there and are attempting to negotiate with him," the spokesman said.

"He is still inside the house. Police are attempting to engage with him."

The situation started almost seven hours ago after police received a call about 8.45am with the man threatening self-harm.

He is believed to be armed but alone inside the property.

 

Police are negotiating with a man inside a Lockyer Waters home.
Police are negotiating with a man inside a Lockyer Waters home. Win News Toowoomba

12.50PM: Police are attempting to negotiate with a man inside a Lockyer Valley home, allegedly threatening self-harm.

Police were called to the Lockyer Waters home about 8.45am after receiving reports the man was armed inside a property.

Officers have surrounded the property and are attempting to speak with the man believed to be armed with a weapon.

It is understood the man is alone inside the home.

A police media spokesman confirmed officers were on scene dealing with a "police incident" but could not provide further information.

The street has been closed around the incident, with multiple police officers in the area.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks lockyer valley lockyer waters police toowoomba crime

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
LOCKYER SIEGE: Man in custody after 8-hour incident

LOCKYER SIEGE: Man in custody after 8-hour incident

UPDATE 4.30PM: A man has been taken into custody after an eight-hour siege in Lockyer Waters.

Principal continues a rewarding career at OLGC

LEADERS: Jesse Kollegger and Charlotte Barron with their new principal Nathan Haley.

Nathan Haley is the new principal at OLGC.

Gatton students build blocks towards harmony

COLOUR: OLGC students Zereda Pingidi and Riley Banks were just two of the several kids who had their art picked out for special mention by Lockyer Valley Regional Council settlement officer Sam Elzanati as part of Harmony Day.

OLGC celebrated Harmony Day.

Fernvale's Rose among the flames

ALL-ACTION: Fernvale Rural Fire Brigade first officer Andrew Rose was named the Somerset Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Andrew Rose was named the Somerset's Citizen of the Year for 2017.

Local Partners

Equestrian group gets behind The Clown Doctors

In her third outing, Farleigh Esmerelda has claimed supreme hunter hack for owner/rider Ashley Cooper in Gatton.

Principal continues a rewarding career at OLGC

LEADERS: Jesse Kollegger and Charlotte Barron with their new principal Nathan Haley.

Nathan Haley is the new principal at OLGC.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

IT’S been nine weeks and the team at MKR have positioned themselves as the best gossipy soap opera around. But this week they shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

‘I don’t know if I’ll tour again’

ADELE has dropped a bombshell as she finished her New Zealand tour.

Game of Thrones creators hated the ice-melting stunt too

This stunt got an icy reception from fans.

The ice-melting stunt didn't go over well with fans

Prestige precinct - Exceptional family living - Excellent four car accommodation

3 Spring Garden Court, Middle Ridge 4350

House 5 3 4 Buyer Interest...

Situated in a quiet enclave, this significant residence is set upon a corner allotment of 992m2 and delivers a stunning street presentation. Five spacious...

Impressive family acreage home - Swimming pool and tennis court - Range views

1 Large Street, Middle Ridge 4350

House 4 3 3 Auction at Fitzy's...

Situated on 4047m2 in a premium east side range location, this wonderful residence is urgently offered by sellers who have committed resources to a new venture.

Blue Chip Position

14 Curtis Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 2 1 2 Interest Above...

The quiet sophistication and exclusive surrounds of Curtis Street provide a fitting setting for this expansive 1376m2 property. The added advantage of a superbly...

Immaculately-maintained 5-acre lifestyle property with views!

183 Happy Valley Road, Cabarlah 4352

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

In a wonderfully quiet location with dreamy views to the east, this gorgeous property presents as new with generously proportioned rooms and a...

Excellent family lifestyle - Deceptively large home - Positioned overlooking parkland

15 Rowe Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Located just a short stroll to the ever popular South Toowoomba Shopping centre, this classic Centenary Heights split level design offers the ultimate in family...

East Side Cottage – Minutes’ walk to the CBD!

161 Bridge Street, North Toowoomba 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Above...

Hidden away behind manicured hedges this charming and private gabled cottage with a bullnose front verandah is only minutes’ walk into the CBD. From the moment you...

First time offered to the market - This is a rare offering you won&#39;t want to miss!

1 Conquest Court, Wilsonton 4350

House 4 2 3 Interest Above...

Cleverly designed to maximise its elevated position, this craftsman's own home has been finished to a standard that will satisfy the most discerning buyer. Quality...

Newtown Surprise Packet

72 Gordon Avenue, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Loving family home with some modifications for assisted living in an inner city location. Fantastic opportunity for those starting out or those that need a...

Belmont - Quality Property - Superbly Positioned

766 Umbiram Road, Umbiram 4352

Rural 4 1 6 $1,150,000

Situation: Bitumen road frontage. 5 min to Wyreema, 20 min to Toowoomba. Facilities: School bus and mail services avaliable . 3 phase power. Area: 141.8...

WAS $495K NOW $488K! Beautiful Home Shed and Side Access.

15 Kleinton Road, Kleinton 4352

House 4 2 2 Now $488,000

Located in beautiful Kleinton, this harmonious design offers an exciting opportunity to savour your private family life in such a highly sought after pocket. Its...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Oceanside commercial opportunity in Sunshine Coast hot spot

Adjoining Kings Beach redevelopment sites "one of a kind''

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!