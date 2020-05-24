Menu
Cory Kowalewski was last seen by family shortly after 3am on Thursday, April 9.
Police make appeal for man reported missing by family

24th May 2020 6:11 PM

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate a 33-year-old man reported missing from Forest Hill, near Gatton.

He was then driven to Brisbane St at Goodna and has not been seen since.

Investigations suggest that Mr Kowalewski may be around the Hervey Bay area.

Family and police hold concerns for his welfare due to limited access to medication he requires.

His disappearance is also out of character.

Mr Kowalewski is described as caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and of a solid build.

He has long dark red hair and brown eyes.

Police are appealing to Mr Kowalewski, or anyone who may know his whereabouts, to come forward.

To report any information, call PoliceLink on 131 444.

