Menu
Login
Crime

Police looking for two people after suspicious school fire

Emma Clarke
by
11th Sep 2018 11:48 AM

DETECTIVES investigating a suspicious school fire at Goodna on Friday night have release a photo of two people that may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Around 11pm, police and emergency services were called to the Westside Christian College on Stuart St following reports a building well involved in fire.

 

Police are looking for these people.
Police are looking for these people. QPS

Emergency services extinguished the fire preventing further damage to the rest of the complex.

The building sustained significant damage including the front, ceiling and roof.

Investigations indicate the fire was deliberately lit.

 

 

A fire started on Friday.
A fire started on Friday. Cordell Richardson

Police are appealing for the two people to contact them or any members of the public who have information in relation to this matter are urged to contact police.

Anyone with information for police should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

cctv ipswich police ipswich school school fire westside christian college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Transport companies may soon feel the drought flow on effect

    Transport companies may soon feel the drought flow on effect

    News Transport companies play a crucial role in the region's economy and the drought has them concerned.

    Native plants prove a bright success for Peter

    Native plants prove a bright success for Peter

    News Peter Bevan has spent more than a decade on the project

    Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

    Boxing legacy continues for Thornberry family

    News Growing up beside the ring, he finally made his boxing debut.

    Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

    Nation wide bass tournament to be fished in Somerset

    News Local angler Garry Harman was named runner-up Rookie of the Year.

    Local Partners