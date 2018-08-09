Menu
Police are looking for this man.
Police locate missing man from Collingwood Park

5th Aug 2018 11:04 AM | Updated: 9th Aug 2018 3:49 AM

UPDATE: Police have confirmed overnight they have found the 40-year-old man missing from Collingwood Park since August 4.

They report he has been located safe and well.

EARLIER (AUGUST 5): POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 40-year-old man missing from Collingwood Park.

Matthew Tweedie was last seen at 1.30pm on August 4 leaving a Hughes Court address and was planning on visiting friends on the Gold Coast, however, did not arrive at his destination.

It is believed that Matthew may be driving a 2001 dark blue Mitsubishi Triton with a blue canopy and Queensland registration 013GKF.

Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as this is out-of-character and because he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Matthew is described as being 174cm tall, brown hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a light-coloured T-shirt (pictured), dark blue track suit pants and work boots.

If anyone sees Matthew or his vehicle, or knows of his whereabouts, then they are encouraged to phone police on 1800 333 000 or 131 444.

