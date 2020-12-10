Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have arrested 144 offenders on drug charges.
Police have arrested 144 offenders on drug charges.
News

Police kick in doors, arrest 144 people after drug operation

Michael Nolan
10th Dec 2020 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Detectives from Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested 144 people on 663 charges with police seizing amphetamines, cannabis and four firearms, after a six-month drug operation.

Operation Greenstone started in July 2020 and targeted known drug traffickers operating within the Lockyer Valley and successful dismantled a drug distribution network.

During the operation police from Gatton CIB, Laidley and Gatton stations, as well as Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a number of search warrants in the Gatton and Laidley areas.

Detectives from Gatton CIB charged two men and one woman with trafficking methamphetamine.

Police located drugs worth about $29,000 and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime in search warrants associated with the trio.

The two Laidley men, aged 56 and 41, as well as a 27-year-old woman from Gatton appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 14. Court proceedings are continuing.

The 41yo man and 27yo woman were remanded in custody.

Court proceedings are continuing.

Of the 144 people arrested 14 were charged with growing cannabis and 23 with weapon offences.

Detective Acting Sergeant Tim Roberts, from Gatton CIB, said during the past 30 days additional staff assisted in Operation Greenstone which resulted in 109 people charged with 424 offences.

“The success of Operation Greenstone has resulted not only in dismantling a local drug distribution network but also allows police to solve property offences committed in the area and reunite owners with stolen property.

“The operation will continue into 2021 and members of the community are reminded that information can be supplied anonymously through crime stoppers and such support from the community is vital for these results to continue.”

Anyone with information about drug dealers in their community should phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police kick in doors, arrest 144 people after drug operation

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        Premium Content Restrictions ease again: Dancing is back

        News Queenslanders will again be able to hit the dancefloor inside, and in numbers, as the state’s coronavirus restrictions ease again.

        Man and child hospitalised after car crashes into pole

        Premium Content Man and child hospitalised after car crashes into pole

        News A MAN and child were taken to Ipswich Hospital after a crash near Esk. DETAILS...

        Man fronts Gatton court on 11 rape charges

        Premium Content Man fronts Gatton court on 11 rape charges

        News A man has fronted court with 53 charges including rape and indecent treatment of...

        Son throws shoes, tries to evade police to save father

        Premium Content Son throws shoes, tries to evade police to save father

        Crime A young man became violent when police arrested his dad at a routine traffic...