Detectives from Gatton Criminal Investigation Branch have arrested 144 people on 663 charges with police seizing amphetamines, cannabis and four firearms, after a six-month drug operation.

Operation Greenstone started in July 2020 and targeted known drug traffickers operating within the Lockyer Valley and successful dismantled a drug distribution network.

During the operation police from Gatton CIB, Laidley and Gatton stations, as well as Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a number of search warrants in the Gatton and Laidley areas.

Detectives from Gatton CIB charged two men and one woman with trafficking methamphetamine.

Police located drugs worth about $29,000 and cash believed to be the proceeds of crime in search warrants associated with the trio.

The two Laidley men, aged 56 and 41, as well as a 27-year-old woman from Gatton appeared in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 14. Court proceedings are continuing.

The 41yo man and 27yo woman were remanded in custody.

Court proceedings are continuing.

Of the 144 people arrested 14 were charged with growing cannabis and 23 with weapon offences.

Detective Acting Sergeant Tim Roberts, from Gatton CIB, said during the past 30 days additional staff assisted in Operation Greenstone which resulted in 109 people charged with 424 offences.

“The success of Operation Greenstone has resulted not only in dismantling a local drug distribution network but also allows police to solve property offences committed in the area and reunite owners with stolen property.

“The operation will continue into 2021 and members of the community are reminded that information can be supplied anonymously through crime stoppers and such support from the community is vital for these results to continue.”

Anyone with information about drug dealers in their community should phone Policelink on 131 444.

Originally published as Police kick in doors, arrest 144 people after drug operation