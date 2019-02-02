Police issue warning to drivers to take fatigue seriously

STAY ALERT: Marburg Police officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury said a string of fatigue-related crashes in recent weeks was worrying.

IN JUST eight days, Marburg police responded to four traffic crashes that were fatigue-related - and it has them worried.

Officer-in-charge Sergeant Anthony Bradbury reported the station responded to six crashes between January 10 and 18 and said it was "worrying” two-thirds of these were related to tiredness.

"The most concerning part was some of those were even in the middle of the day, and people who had only been driving for 20-odd minutes,” Sgt Bradbury said.

Statistics showed fatigue was a factor in 12 per cent of fatal crashes in the Southern Police region in 2017, and Sgt Bradbury said it was an ongoing problem.

"Fatigue is one of our leading causes of car crashes,” he said.

"It's always there, it's always present and it's one of our Fatal Five that the police focus on.”

Fatigue has a profound and dramatic effect on a driver's ability function behind the wheel - a driver who has been awake for 17 hours has abilities similar to driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.05.

A driver who has been awake for 21 hours has abilities similar to driving at 0.15 - triple the legal limit.

Sgt Bradbury warned motorists needed to start taking fatigue as seriously as the other Fatal Five.

"People might take them more seriously because they know if they're not wearing a seat belt and they're seen by a police officer they can get caught, or if they get pulled over for an RBT they'll get done for drink driving,” he said.

"But fatigue is obviously more of an area that's more difficult to enforce - often we won't know that a driver is fatigued until an incident occurs.

"It's important that people police themselves in relation to fatigue - road safety is everybody's business.”

Driver's should be alert for the signs of fatigue, including lane wandering, speed changes, heavy eyelids, poor concentration, boredom, head-nodding and micro-sleeps.