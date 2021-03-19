A woman hospitalised in Toowoomba following a horrific mini bus crash in the Lockyer Valley is reportedly in a stable condition.

The female in her 20s was one of nearly 10 people rushed to hospitals all over southeast Queensland following the crash on Forest Hill Fernvale Road, Walhuben Road and Lake Clarendon Way at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

The mini bus, which was filled with farm workers, collided with a car at the intersection.

It’s understood the woman is suffering from neck, chest and abdomen injuries, according to the Toowoomba Hospital.

Helper captures footage from scene of Glenore Grove mini bus crash: A man who says he assisted with the crash near at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley in which 15 farm workers were injured after their mini bus rolled off the road following a collision with a car has filmed this footage from the roadside. Video: YouTube/Southdown Waters Forge

Three other people were flown to hospitals in Brisbane for critical care, while another seven were taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

A QPS spokesman said police were urging motorists to drive with caution while on rural roads.

“As families prepare to take time off for the upcoming holidays, we strongly urge every driver to be patient, take their time in getting to their destinations and take breaks where necessary to look after not only themselves but those on board, whose lives they are also responsible for,” he said.

“Any traffic crash doesn’t only impact on those directly involved, but has a flow on for multiple families and communities which are also impacted.”

Bus versus car crash at Glenore Grove: One person has been airlifted to hospital with critical injuries, while several others have suffered serious injuries in a crash at Glenore Grove this afternoon.

Originally published as Police issue warning after horrific mini van crash