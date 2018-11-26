Menu
A 23-year-old female driver admitted to taking her eyes off the road for a moment to reach for an item in her vehicle.
Woman flips car after common driving mistake

by Shireen Khalil
26th Nov 2018 5:20 PM

ALL it takes is a momentary distraction for a driver to be put in harms way, also jeopardising the lives of those around them.

A woman has admitted to taking her eyes off the road for "a moment" to reach for something in her car, before smashing into a parked vehicle causing her car to flip.

Police said the 23-year-old was fortunate to escape injury following the shocking accident which took place in a quiet suburban street in Melbourne on Saturday.

She was issued with a $387 penalty notice in relation to careless driving and lost three demerit points.

Speed, drugs and alcohol were ruled out.

Victoria Police took to Facebook on Sunday to share an image of her car on its roof as an "important reminder" to remain vigilant while driving.

 

"Motorists are reminded to concentrate fully on the task of driving.

"It doesn't take much to turn a short drive into a potential life-altering situation with disastrous consequences."

In December last year a cyclist was killed after a 24-year-old woman who was distracted changing music on her car radio, hit and killed a 57-year-old woman in Victoria.

The court was told Emma Kent was trying to connect her phone's Bluetooth to the car audio when she struck Gareth Davies on Black Forest Drive at Macedon.

Kent, who pleaded guilty, is due to be sentenced today.

 

Emma Kent, 24, (centre) pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a cyclist while trying to change music on her car stereo. Picture: James Ross/AAP
