Crime

Police investigating suspicious Western Downs spot fires

1st Dec 2018 2:38 PM

POLICE are investigating the cause of a number of spot fires that broke out on the Western Downs this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were, at this stage, treating the fires as suspicious after firefighters responded to the call about 5am this morning.

The spokeswoman said a number of spot fires had been lit over a few hundred metres at the side of Clynes Rd in Montrose, south of Chinchilla.

Fire crews also responded to another blaze in Montrose last night where a two-storey home was engulfed in flames. 

Police are investigating this morning's incident and are looking into who started them.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.




