Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the death of an infant in an outback town.
Police are investigating the death of an infant in an outback town.
News

Mystery surrounds infant’s death as cops investigate

by WILL ZWAR and JAMAL BEN HADDOU
30th Jun 2020 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NT POLICE are investigating the death of an infant in Tennant Creek this morning.

Police were called to a residence in the town at 9.17am and upon arrival found an infant in an unresponsive state.

The child was transported to Tennant Creek Hospital by paramedics.

However, he was sadly pronounced dead a short time after arriving.

In a statement, a Territory Families spokeswoman said: "Territory Families' thoughts are with the baby's family at this difficult time."

"Territory Families will work with and assist Police as required while they investigate this matter."

No further information can be provided on the death in accordance with NT legislation.

"Territory Families is unable to provide comment about the individual circumstances of any child and their family as we have a responsibility to protect their confidentiality and privacy in accordance with the Child Care and Protection of Children Act and the Information Act," the statement said.

"These prohibit the publication of material or disclosure of information in these circumstances.

"As this case is currently the subject of a Police investigation, no further comment can be made."

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

Originally published as Police investigating infant's death in Tennant Creek

child death police

Just In

    Man drowns at gym

    Man drowns at gym
    • 30th Jun 2020 7:41 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAGEDY: D’Aguilar Hwy crash turns fatal

        premium_icon TRAGEDY: D’Aguilar Hwy crash turns fatal

        Breaking A man has lost his life on the region’s roads this morning

        Two community groups to receive grants for upgrades, works

        premium_icon Two community groups to receive grants for upgrades, works

        Council News Two organisations in the Somerset have received community assistance grants.

        Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

        premium_icon Man suffers critical injuries in crash along D’Aguilar Hwy

        Breaking Emergency crews attended the scene after the man's car crashed into a tree.

        Airshow rising to new heights after postponement

        premium_icon Airshow rising to new heights after postponement

        Council News A local council has debated whether to maintain its partnership with the Brisbane...