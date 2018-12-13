Police investigating fatal Lockyer Valley crash

LifeFlight on scene of serious crash

POLICE have confirmed the driver of a car involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash in the Lockyer Valley yesterday has died.

Emergency services were called at about 3.52pm yesterday to a crash on Gatton-Helidon Road at Lower Tent Hill.

The driver of one car, a 82-year-old man, was trapped in his vehicle and had to be freed by emergency services.

A 21-year-old male passenger of the other car was also trapped.

Two rescue helicopters were called to transport the two men to hospital.

The 82-year-old man was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.

The 21-year-old male passenger was airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical condition while the 47-year-old female driver of the car was transported by Queensland Ambulance Service to the Ipswich Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Police confirmed the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.