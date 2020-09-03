Menu
Police are investigating the cause of a fire that tore through a shed in Tarampa this morning.
Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 8:11 AM
A FIRE that tore through a Somerset building this morning is being treated as suspicious by police.

A Queensland Police spokesman told the Gatton Star a shed on Lowood Minden Rd, Tarampa "had almost collapsed" by the time the blaze was extinguished.

Nobody was inside the 15 metre by 3 metre shed when first respondents arrived on scene at the fire about 4.20am.

The blaze was reported to be under control by 4.55am and extinguished by 5.40am.

The QPS spokesman said police were investigating.

"It's an investigation that will continue to determine the cause of the fire," the spokesman said.

