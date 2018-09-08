Menu
Login
Police have set up a crime scene at Clareville.
Police have set up a crime scene at Clareville.
News

Shock discovery as body is pulled from water

by Stephanie Bedo
8th Sep 2018 5:20 AM

A PASSER-BY made a shock discovery when they found a body floating in the water in Sydney; north.

Police set up a crime scene after emergency services were called to Delecta Avenue at Clareville about 1.50pm yesterday.

The witness pulled the body from the water and started CPR until NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, but the person was declared deceased at the scene.

Formal identifications have not taken place but the person is believed to be a man.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command will investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

body editors picks river sydney

Top Stories

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    News It was after her last child completed high school when Merilyn found her purpose in life was to look after koalas and since then she hasn't looked back.

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    News Milk could cost you an extra 10c a litre

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    News Adults in the West Moreton Health region are dying prematurely.

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    News A record number of entrants competed across 13 different categories.

    Local Partners