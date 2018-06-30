Menu
Login
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017 Trevor Veale
Crime

Police investigating man's death in Gatton

30th Jun 2018 10:21 AM

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 38-year-old man in Gatton overnight.

Officers were called to an address on South Street at 7.45pm after the man lost consciousness.

He was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Initial investigations suggest the man may have been involved in a physical altercation in the early hours of June 29. 

Investigations are continuing. 

Police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444. 

editors picks gatton investigation queensland police toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

    Mulga Bullride draws the crowds

    News Kylie Hearn said it was a good night for all involved and they were very happy with the turn out.

    Award-winning resort, restaurant to re-open after fire

    Award-winning resort, restaurant to re-open after fire

    News Fire destroyed a 100-year-old homestead in April.

    Get your engines running for Gatton Hospital Auxiliary

    Get your engines running for Gatton Hospital Auxiliary

    News The event will be held on July 29.

    Local Partners