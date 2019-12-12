Menu
Police are investigating the theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water from a council facility.
Crime

Police investigate theft of 25,000 litres of drinking water

Jodie Callcott
12th Dec 2019 3:10 PM | Updated: 5:30 PM
UPDATE - 4PM

 

POLICE are investigating the theft of thousands of litres of drinking water stolen from a council facility at Murwillumbah on Monday.

Between 8 - 9pm on Monday, the alleged offenders used a water tanker and a Toyota Hilux utility to steal about 25,000 litres of water from the Airfield Ave facility.

Tweed-Byron duty officer Detective Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said stealing water during a time of hardship for most of NSW was "shocking".

"Police will continue to investigate this incident and are pleading with anyone with information to contact us," DCI Arthurs said.

Police have urged anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time to contact Tweed Heads Police on (07) 5506 9499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

EARLIER - 9AM

 

POLICE are investigating the theft of 25,000 litres after Tweed Shire Council discovered the water was stolen from its Murwillumbah facility.

The alleged theft comes just days before council impose Level 2 water restrictions.

Between 8 - 9pm on Monday, a tanker, accompanied by a utility, allegedly drove into Murwillumbah and stole 25,000 litres of water.

CCTV footage shows the heist and identified the vehicles, which has been given to police.

Council's general manager Troy Green said the operators of the commercial truck and utility could expect a knock on the door from police.

"The theft of a very large volume of drinking water is a criminal act and we will be seeking to prosecute the offenders," said Mr Green.

"The Tweed goes on to Level 2 restrictions from tomorrow when we will be asking every resident to save 50 litres of water every day, so we certainly will not tolerate any theft of this precious resource.''

