Menu
Login
Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a young man at Mackay.
Police are investigating following the suspicious death of a young man at Mackay.
News

Man, 20, dies in suspicious circumstances

1st Jan 2019 5:23 AM

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 20-year-old man in central Queensland overnight.

A 67-year-old man is helping them with their inquiries following the death of the other man, in North Mackay.

Police were called to Glenpark St around 12.30am, where a 20-year-old man was found injured in a car. He died at the scene from his injury.

It is alleged he was involved in an altercation at an address in Gemini Court, Andergrove, earlier in the night, where he sustained the injury.

Crime scenes have been declared at Glenpark St and Gemini Crt, with scientific and scenes of crime officers processing the scenes and uniform and detectives canvassing the areas.

An Investigation Centre has been established at the Mackay Police Station.

A 67-year-old man was taken into custody.

There is no further information available at this time.

death editors picks qps suspicious death

Top Stories

    Landowners with weeds are at risk of major fines

    Landowners with weeds are at risk of major fines

    Environment EVERYONE is responsible for preventing the spread of weeds - it's not just a consideration it's the law.

    Regional-sized plans set for 2019

    Regional-sized plans set for 2019

    News Projects will be monitored in the region to ensure success.

    MP invests in regions for the future

    MP invests in regions for the future

    News Sports complex hits MP's high for year

    Project brings visitors west

    Project brings visitors west

    News Tourism boom helps local economy.

    Local Partners