Menu
Login
POLICE are investigation an incident where an alleged stolen car was crashed into Myall Creek in Dalby.
POLICE are investigation an incident where an alleged stolen car was crashed into Myall Creek in Dalby. Trevor Veale
News

Police investigate stolen car in Dalby

8th Sep 2018 2:18 PM

POLICE are appealing for witnesses in relation to a stolen car in Dalby yesterday.

A police spokesman said a Toyota RAV4 with the registration plate 030TZG, was allegedly stolen in Dalby, before being crashed into Myall Creek on Dixon St.

The vehicle then caught fire due to the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information, call Dalby Police station on 4669 9222 or Policelink on 131 444.  

dalby police qps stolen car

Top Stories

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    Koala carer wants everyone to be kind to animals

    News It was after her last child completed high school when Merilyn found her purpose in life was to look after koalas and since then she hasn't looked back.

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    VOTE: Would you pay an extra 10c a litre for milk

    News Milk could cost you an extra 10c a litre

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    Startling heath statistics reveal region's weight problem

    News Adults in the West Moreton Health region are dying prematurely.

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    Local artists get creative at music awards

    News A record number of entrants competed across 13 different categories.

    Local Partners