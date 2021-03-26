Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Police investigate disgraced MP Laming

by Matthew Killoran, Jackie Sinnerton
31st Mar 2021 5:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

The woman who embattled MP Andrew Laming allegedly took an inappropriate photo of without her consent has made an official police complaint, with detectives now investigating.

It comes as Queensland's most senior female minister Karen Andrews said she will be watching disgraced MP Andrew Laming's behaviour when he returns after counselling.

Dr Laming was sent on medical leave to receive empathy training after a series of shocking allegations against him, including taking a photo of a woman bending over, with her underwear exposed, at a business in 2019.

 

Disgraced MP Andrew Laming is being investigated by police over a photo he allegedly took. Picture: WP media
Disgraced MP Andrew Laming is being investigated by police over a photo he allegedly took. Picture: WP media

 

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed that they had now received a formal complaint from a 29-year-old woman regarding the alleged incident.

"This matter is being assessed by detectives from Cleveland," he said.

Dr Laming was contacted for comment yesterday.

Earlier this week he denied the photo was rude, but instead captured the woman in a "dignified" position as she stocked a fridge on her knees.

 

 

A protest sign left outside Dr Laming's office states that "shame is not a reason for medical leave".

Ms Andrews, who was promoted into the powerful Home Affairs department in Monday's reshuffle, said that she would be "looking at what his behaviours are" when he returns to the Parliament in May.

 

A sign left outside the office of disgraced MP Andrew Laming in Cleveland, Brisbane. It was later removed by staff. Picture: WP Media
A sign left outside the office of disgraced MP Andrew Laming in Cleveland, Brisbane. It was later removed by staff. Picture: WP Media

 

A spokesman for Mr Morrison said it would be inappropriate to comment on a matter that is before the police.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police investigate disgraced MP Laming

More Stories

Show More
crime mp andrew laming police investigation sex abuse allegations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Premium Content How to livestream 70 plus Australian hockey matches

        Hockey News Corp and Hockey Australia have joined forces to livestream 70 plus matches across the U18 and U15 hockey championships in April. SIGN UP TO WATCH

        Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        Premium Content Convicted rapist attacked woman in her own yard

        News A woman was confronted by a man who had only just seen her at a pub

        FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Speed cameras revealed ahead of holidays

        News Here's where you will find Queensland's speed cameras

        Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        Premium Content Top honour for vet fighting for forgotten soldiers

        News A Korean War veteran who survived being shot in the back of the head has spent the...