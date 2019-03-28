Menu
Login
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
Police swarm Flagstaff station Image: Twitter
News

‘Firearm’ incident at Melbourne station

by Benedict Brook
28th Mar 2019 8:08 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM

Thousands of Melbourne commuters have been stranded after the hugely busy city loop was put into lockdown with armed police at one of the network's busiest stations.

Flagstaff station, in the heart of the financial district, was closed just before 9am with footage emerging of armed police on platforms.

Passengers on Twitter said there were rumours of a "man with a gun". Victoria Police did not confirm that but did say that they were responding to an incident at Flagstaff.

Footage has emerged of police at the station.

Sky News have since said that the station has reopened after reports that shell casings were found on a train. However nothing was found.

 

Public Transport Victoria has said: "Due to a police request in the city loop, all trains will run direct to/from Flinders Street until further notice".

Victoria Police has said it is "responding to an incident at Flagstaff Train Station.

"Police are currently moving passengers away from the area and ask everyone to please avoid the station for now."

More to come

breaking news editors picks firearm incident flagstaff station melbourne

Top Stories

    Reel in a catch at Somerset Dam this weekend

    Reel in a catch at Somerset Dam this weekend

    News Head up to Somerset Dam for live music and entertainment and check out how the keen anglers are going at the inaugural Reel Somerset Classic

    • 28th Mar 2019 8:49 AM
    Proposed boundary changes leave rural fire fighters furious

    Proposed boundary changes leave rural fire fighters furious

    News Changes could have significant negative impact

    Government to take back operations of private prisons

    Government to take back operations of private prisons

    News The move will cost an extra $111 million across four years

    A tin of paint is all it takes to refresh a room

    A tin of paint is all it takes to refresh a room

    News A fresh colour may be enough to make a room look like new