Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD. Contributed
Breaking

Police in stand-off with trespassers on CBD rooftop

Navarone Farrell
by
21st Jun 2019 12:13 PM | Updated: 12:27 PM

Two trespassers are reportedly on the roof of Goleby's Basement in Ipswich CBD causing delays.

Eyewitnesses state the two people caused the lane to close and slower than normal traffic flow down Brisbane St in the Top of Town.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said they had been up there for about an hour.

"There's two people on top of a (building) and we're negotiating with them to get them down," they said.

Eyewitnesses state that there is now police tape up, cordoning off the area, while the people remain on the roof.

More to come...

