Police impound car after Warrego Hwy smash

A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale at 9.48am on Thursday.

Senior sergeant Draheim said a vehicle travelling west towards Toowoomba crossed over the median strip of the highway and into an oncoming car travelling east.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, and traffic was delayed on the highway as police conducted their initial investigation.

Senior sergeant Draheim said the vehicle that was travelling west was impounded by police for inspection.

Investigations into the crash continue.