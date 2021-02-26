Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.
A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.
Crime

Police impound car after Warrego Hwy smash

Hugh Suffell
26th Feb 2021 12:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A car has been impounded by police as investigations continue into a multi-vehicle smash on the Warrego Highway.

Laidley police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said police were called to a two-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway at Hatton Vale at 9.48am on Thursday.

LOCAL NEWS: MAJOR DRUG BUST: Alleged dealer arrested, $134k pot seized

Senior sergeant Draheim said a vehicle travelling west towards Toowoomba crossed over the median strip of the highway and into an oncoming car travelling east.

The occupants of both vehicles suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, and traffic was delayed on the highway as police conducted their initial investigation.

LOCAL NEWS: Teen tells cops she knew she’d “be over” after crashing car

Senior sergeant Draheim said the vehicle that was travelling west was impounded by police for inspection.

Investigations into the crash continue.

laidley police warrego hwy
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        Premium Content Torrents of Olympics-driven cash to flow across state

        News It won’t just be Brisbane benefiting from hosting the Olympics, with other regions across Queensland poised to reap a multibillion-dollar windfall for tourism.

        What got our Olympic bid over the line

        Premium Content What got our Olympic bid over the line

        News What got our 2032 Olympic Games bid over the line

        MAJOR DRUG BUST: Alleged dealer arrested, $134k pot seized

        Premium Content MAJOR DRUG BUST: Alleged dealer arrested, $134k pot seized

        Crime EXCLUSIVE: Gatton CIB have made a significant arrest of a man allegedly supplying...

        Lake Clarendon students are all smiles for prep photos

        Premium Content Lake Clarendon students are all smiles for prep photos

        Education Students from Lake Clarendon State School have amazing career options ahead of...