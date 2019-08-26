Police hunting for hijacked Hilux

Police are asking members of the public to assist with investigations into a car theft last week.

Between 6pm and 11pm on August 23, a break and enter took place at a Spring Creek property.

Among the items taken from the house were a gold-and-daimond ring, and the keys to a grey 2015 model Toyota Hilux Dual Cab.

Investigators are currently searching for the stolen vehicle, which has the Queensland registration 587AZZ.

Police have had no success finding witnesses so far, and are asking that anyone with information on the incident please contact Gatton Police on 46316999, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.