Menu
Login
Ute stolen from Spring Creek, August 23
Ute stolen from Spring Creek, August 23 Gatton Police
Crime

Police hunting for hijacked Hilux

Nathan Greaves
by
26th Aug 2019 3:50 PM

Police are asking members of the public to assist with investigations into a car theft last week.

Between 6pm and 11pm on August 23, a break and enter took place at a Spring Creek property.

Among the items taken from the house were a gold-and-daimond ring, and the keys to a grey 2015 model Toyota Hilux Dual Cab.

Investigators are currently searching for the stolen vehicle, which has the Queensland registration 587AZZ.

Police have had no success finding witnesses so far, and are asking that anyone with information on the incident please contact Gatton Police on 46316999, or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.

gatton police spring creek
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Barry's life-long vintage love affair for all old motors

    Barry's life-long vintage love affair for all old motors

    News Barry Wilks has always loved old cars - his 'modern' drive is a 1998 Toyota.

    Community sessions dancing into Esk

    Community sessions dancing into Esk

    News The initiative was organised by Creative Arts Alliance

    Q and A with Gatton's Miss Show Girl

    Q and A with Gatton's Miss Show Girl

    News Want to know what motivates someone to run for Miss Show Girl title?

    TOP FIVE: Ekka triumph but tragedy on our roads

    TOP FIVE: Ekka triumph but tragedy on our roads

    News The Gatton Star's top five stories of the week