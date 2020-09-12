Menu
Lowood Police are searching for an offender who broke into a Coominya farm shed and stole a number of items.
Crime

Police hunting culprit who robbed farm shed

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
12th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
A GENERATOR and a chainsaw were among items discovered missing from a Somerset farm shed, after it was reportedly broken into.

Police are investigating after the break-and-enter was reported at the Coominya property on Wednesday.

Lowood Police Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said the owner of a farm shed said equipment had been stolen.

LOCAL NEWS: Chef broke into Lockyer home while owners renovated

“It was over a two-day period that the owner hadn’t been in the shed,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

“They weren’t away but they hadn’t been into their shed.”

It appeared the offender had not forced entry into the shed but had pulled a lock-pin out to open the door to gain access.

LOCAL NEWS: Speeding hotspot revealed during road safety week

“They stole farm equipment used for bailing, a generator and a chainsaw,” Snr Sgt Bromley said.

He said investigations were continuing and officers from the forensics department would attend the scene.

If you have any information relating to the incident, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or PoliceLink on 131444.

