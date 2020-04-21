Police hunting culprit behind 300+ nails on Lockyer street

DANGER ZONE: Neighbours Teresa Hughes and Stuart Fraser have found hundreds of nails on their driveways and on the road outside their house. Photo: Ebony Graveur

LAIDLEY police are working to find the culprit behind hundreds of sharp objects scattered on driveways and the road of a quiet Lockyer Valley town.

Regency Downs residents have said the situation has been ongoing for about a year, but the number of residents reporting the situation to police has grown - and police say whoever is behind the nails is doing it on purpose.

This morning, residents living on Cockatoo Court, Regency Downs, found 108 nails, screws and tacks across their driveways and down the street.

It comes just days after the Gatton Star reported on a puncture in a brand new tyre caused by a nail in the area.

The discovery of 108 nails this morning is only what they found today.

During the past 12 months, the neighbours have collected more than 300 of the objects from the streets.

Laidley Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said his station had received multiple complaints.

“There have been reports of nails being thrown on Cockatoo Dr,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

He said police were treating the matter as intentional.

“It’s definitely being done intentionally,” he said.

“Police are conducting inquiries into who is committing the offences.”

The nails are making their way into tyres – puncturing them and causing costly repairs.

This morning, Regency Downs mother Teresa Hughes and her son walked from their home on Cockatoo Court, picking up nails.

They collected more than 100 from driveways and the road itself, mostly rusted but some in good condition.

Residents on the street have collected buckets of the nails during the past year.

Teresa estimated it was upwards of 300 in total.

“My son, who catches the school bus, was walking down (the street) and collected a handful of nails,” Teresa said.

“We keep finding them on the street.”

In February, Teresa found one of her car tyres had been punctured in two places and she discovered she had driven over two of the nails.

Stuart Fraser lives on the same street and has also been finding nails on his driveway and on the street.

“I had three dropped in my driveway last week and two dropped in the driveway of my neighbour in Wagtail Dr,” Stuart said.

The situation has been going for a year and residents are wondering what would motivate someone to scatter nails.

“I do know who the person is and he has been spoken to by several people but still does this,” Stuart said.

He said he had reported the situation to police.

“They said they really can’t do anything unless we have photos of (someone) throwing (the nails) out,” Stuart said.

The neighbours have reported the citation to the police, Queensland Health and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The Gatton Star has contacted Queensland Health and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council for comment.