Police hunt man who attacked Ma Ma Creek woman

Police have issued this comfit of a man who assaulted a woman at Ma Ma Creek. Photo: QPS.

Detectives have released a comfit of a man, after a woman was assaulted in Ma Ma Creek near Grantham on Tuesday.

At about 8am, November 5, a woman was in a caravan when an unknown man has entered and grabbed her around the throat. The woman punched and kicked the man who then fled on foot.

The man is described as caucasian, approximately 170cm tall, with a medium build, shoulder length blonde hair, and stubble on his face.

He was wearing a black T-shirt with a blue Adidas logo on the front and blue shorts.

The 46-year-old local woman received bruising and scratches to her neck.

Anyone who noticed any person loitering or acting suspiciously in the area and can assist with information is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902190876