A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed Graham Robert Masso, 38, had fled from the low security men’s farm at Stuart today.
Crime

Police hunt for prison escapee on the run

Matt Taylor
by and KEAGAN ELDER, MATT TAYLOR
1st Oct 2020 6:41 PM

A prisoner has escaped from the Townsville Correctional Centre.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed Graham Robert Masso, 38, had fled from the low security men's farm at Stuart today.

He is serving 4 years 26 days for enter dwelling with intent without violence or threats.

He was last seen at 2.05pm.

Police are on scene.

Masso is described as being 171cm tall, with a medium build, of dark complexion with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Graham Robert Masso escaped Townsville Correctional Centre's low security male farm.
He has a number of tattoos and scars:

  • Back - outline of tattoo.
  • Left arm - 4cm scar top of shoulder, Japanese symbol on upper arm, roses and "Arana" on upper arm, "Love and Hate" on upper arm, "Grem" on inner arm.
  • Left hand - Smashing Pumpkin logo, aboriginal art on inner arm.
  • Left leg - "FM" on inner shin, multiple scars on knee.
  • Right arm - "Mum" on upper arm, Clown with gun hanging from mouth with bubblegum in distorted face, "KJM" on outer arm, "EJM" on inner arm, 6cm scar on elbow.
  • Right hand - Triangle with eye in the middle.
  • Right leg - Dead tree with screamers on upper thigh, multiple scars on knee.

Acting Senior Sergeant Rob Paggett said Moss was missing for about 20 minutes before police were notified.

"An extensive search was conducted by police and corrective services using two dogs from corrective services," he said.

"The escapees from the farm are usually considered low risk however we do not advise anyone from the public to approach this person."

