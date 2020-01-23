Police hunt for pair who may be armed after Wide Bay robbery

CALL FOR HELP: Police want to speak to Kylie Mann, 35, and Robert Morris, 33.

CALL FOR HELP: Police want to speak to Kylie Mann, 35, and Robert Morris, 33.

DETECTIVES investigating the armed robbery of a cafe and a string of other offences in the Wide Bay have released the identities of two people they want to speak to.

Robert Norris, 33, is described as caucasian, about 187cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and tattoos on both arms and legs.

Kylie Mann, 35, is described as caucasian, about 165cm tall with a thin build and brown or blonde hair.

Detectives believe the pair may be armed.

On Thursday, January 16, a man threatened staff with a knife before stealing cash from a cafe on Mayne Street in Tiaro, south of Maryborough.

About 9pm last night, a man confronted the 29-year-old male driver of a vehicle which was reversing out of a driveway on Ward St in Maryborough.

He tried to force the man from the vehicle, however, the victim fought back and the man fled.

It is believed the same man is also linked to multiple other property offences including vehicle thefts in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

A silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Queensland registration 134-SCM, which was stolen from Cheyne Circuit in Tinana on Christmas Day, has been involved in numerous petrol thefts and has not been found.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged not to approach them but to immediately contact police by phoning PoliceLink 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.