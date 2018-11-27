Menu
Login
Victoria Police are hunting for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and a 10-month-old baby. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Victoria Police are hunting for a man who allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman and a 10-month-old baby. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Breaking

Man on run with kidnapped baby

by Rohan Smith
27th Nov 2018 1:46 PM

A DRAMATIC police chase is unfolding in Melbourne's southeast after a man allegedly assaulted his pregnant partner and a 10-month-old child before taking the toddler and threatening harm.

Victoria Police say the man, who has not been identified, assaulted the pair in the bayside suburb of Mentone shortly after midday.

It is believed he then made threats to harm himself and the child before fleeing in an aqua or green coloured Toyota Yaris in the direction of the Monash Freeway.

Police gave chase before losing sight of the vehicle near EastLink, approximately 15km from where the alleged assault took place.

The vehicle, which has a registration number WJQ334, was last seen about 1pm.

Police issued a statement shortly before 2pm urging the public to be on the lookout for the pair but not to approach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact triple-0 immediately.

editors picks kidnapping man hunt police

Top Stories

    Lack of access puts owners' lives at risk

    Lack of access puts owners' lives at risk

    News Bushfire season has started and fire fighters are warning residents complacency is putting lives at risk.

    • 27th Nov 2018 3:01 PM
    Christmas season kicks off with carols

    Christmas season kicks off with carols

    News Evening of festive cheer

    • 27th Nov 2018 2:09 PM
    Bachlorette contestant to wrestle in the Lockyer

    Bachlorette contestant to wrestle in the Lockyer

    News From Australia's television screens to the wrestling ring.

    Weekend win not enough to take top spot

    Weekend win not enough to take top spot

    News Cricketers in the Lockyer Valley return after a week of wash outs.

    Local Partners