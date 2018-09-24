Menu
Crime

Police hunt for driver involved in a cemetery car chase

Aisling Brennan
by
24th Sep 2018 7:38 AM | Updated: 2:01 PM

POLICE are searching for a driver who abandoned a car that got stuck between tombstones during a car chase through a cemetery in Bray Park.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesperson said police were patrolling Bray Park about 12.45am on Sunday, September 23 when they came across a car being driven in Murwillumbah Catholic Cemetery.

In an effort to escape the police, the car drove off and mounted a number of tombstones before becoming stuck.

The yet to be identified driver and a 23-year-old man from Banora Point ran from the car. The 23-year-old man was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Police will allege as the man was running off he threw a bag of cannabis and ice onto the ground and was carrying capsicum spray in his pocket.

Enquiries revealed the car was stolen in early September 2018 from Labrador Qld.

The man was charged with being carried in conveyance without consent, possessing a weapon and two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

The man was bailed and will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on October 15.

Enquires are continuing to identify the driver.

