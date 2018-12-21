Police humbled with community generosity

Gatton Police Officers Michael Kiss and Mason Jago with some of the donations for the QPS Foodbank Drive.

THE Gatton Police Station sent off 29 boxes of donated food and items in December, thanks to the generosity of the local community.

Organiser administration officer Tracey Eelkema said she was blown away with the support by the community.

She said a touching moment was when a family came in and said they had gone shopping specifically for the Foodbank Christmas appeal.

"We originally ordered five boxes,” she said.

"Our goal was to fill 10 boxes, but within the first week we had ordered another 20 boxes.”

Gatton police station admin officer Tracey Eelkema and senior constable Matthew Reichstein celebrate with 29 boxes of donations for the Queensland Police Service Foodbank Drive. ALI KUCHEL

The donations were picked up from the Gatton Station on Tuesday and taken to Foodbank in Brisbane for re-packing and distributing to those in need.

"I'm very impressed with the community, it just shows the warmth and love of Christmas,” Ms Eelkema said.

Laidley Police Station also participated in the QPS Foodbank Drive and along with many other stations across the state, raised a whopping 7.88 tonnes of food for families in need.

This year's donations will equate to just over 14,000 meals for families doing it tough during the Christmas season.