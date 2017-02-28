Body found during search for missing fisherman

SES and Police search for a missing person at Wivenhoe Dam.

UPDATE: Police have recovered the body of a man who is believed to have drowned in Wivenhoe Dam on Sunday.

A smaller-scale search continued at the dam for the third consecutive day this morning.

It was the Polair chopper crew that spotted the body floating in the dam.

Police believe the man drowned after jumping into the water just before 6am Sunday, during a fishing trip with two friends at Logan's Inlet, a popular area for visitors that includes a boat ramp.

The group was fishing from a small inflatable dinghy in an area of water across from the boat ramp that police believe was at least 3m deep.

The 38-year-old man from Pullenvale failed to resurface after jumping in and his friends raised the alarm, sparking a large-scale search that included police divers.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances involved.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Police hope chopper can locate missing fisherman

EARLIER: The search for a man feared drowned at Wivenhoe Dam will continue today.

Police remain in the Logan's Inlet area with a boat conducting patrols on the surface, while there are also plans to employ the Polair or Rescue 500 chopper to conduct a search from the air later today.

A 38-year-old man from Pullenvale, in Brisbane's west, disappeared under the water after jumping from a small inflatable boat early Sunday morning.

His two friends on board sounded the alarm after the man jumped into the water for a swim, but did not resurface.

Police divers were unable to locate the man, and the search has been scaled back today.