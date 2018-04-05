Menu
Police hearing was 'stressful, harrowing'

HEARING TRAUMATIC: Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission hearing in Sydney was extremely traumatic and emotional for the boy's family and police involved. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Alison Paterson
by

AFTER attending the hearing at the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission in Sydney last week, Tweed Byron Superintendent Wayne Starling spoke exclusively to The Northern Star.

The commission has been examining the beating handed out to a 16-year-old in the early hours of January 11, 2018, in Byron Bay.

In the altercation, caught on camera and later broadcast on A Current Affair, police officers were shown to have used OC spray, a taser, physical force and 19 baton strikes on the boy.

Supt Starling said the hearing was incredibly "stressful and harrowing" for all concerned.

"As you are aware the LECC last week and several members attended and gave evidence along with members of the public," he said.

"It was a extremely emotionally and traumatic time for the family and police during the hearings due to the LECC process."

Supt Starling said now police will wait on the LECC outcome.

"We are now awaiting on the result and any recommendations from these hearings," he said.

Supt Starling spoke recently about his concern for the safety of his officers based at the popular tourist report which is seeing them increasing levels of violence.

Topics:  byron bay police drug abuse inspector wayne starling law enforcement conduct commission lecc northern rivers crime police tweed byron police district

Lismore Northern Star

