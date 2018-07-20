Menu
Login
Police have charged a man in relation to a 1987 Brisbane murder.
Police have charged a man in relation to a 1987 Brisbane murder.
Crime

Legal first after cold-case arrest

20th Jul 2018 10:04 AM

COLD-CASE detectives have charged a man over a 1987 murder in a move that will trigger Queensland's double jeopardy provisions for the first time.

Police this morning said homicide detectives from the State Crime Commands Cold Case Investigation Team have charged the man in relation to the Brisbane murder.

An application will be made for an acquitted person to be retried for the offence of murder.

This is the first occasion that double jeopardy provisions have been exercised in Queensland.

The person can not be identified.

Top Stories

    Big chill will return

    Big chill will return

    News The region woke to frosts this week as Gatton recorded its coldest morning since 2002.

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    News The fire brigade are urging people to turn kitchen appliances off.

    A busy weekend in the valley

    A busy weekend in the valley

    News See the photo gallery for people that attended the events.

    Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

    Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

    News Show societies will share in an increase of $400,000 in funding.

    Local Partners