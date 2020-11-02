Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Police guard unit after young family’s fire nightmare

by Judith Kerr
2nd Nov 2020 9:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A police guard is standing outside a Logan Central house gutted by fire last night.

MAN DIES IN WOODRIDGE FIRE

FAMILY MOURNS MAN AFTER HOUSE FIRE

Police tape is cordoning off the area, where a young family was evacuated after the fire broke out just after 6pm.

A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.
A police guard outside the burned unit at Kingston.

 

 

 

 

The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.
The units in Mayes Ave, Kingston, where a fire gutted a house last night.

 

The young family, including a baby, is being helped by the Logan House Fire Support Network.

Police are still investigating in an effort to determine the cause.

 

 

Police at the unit this morning.
Police at the unit this morning.

An adjoining unit has minor damage and those occupants were spending the night in other accommodation.

It took fire officers more than an hour to bring the fire under control but no one was injured.

 

Originally published as Police guard unit after young family's fire nightmare

More Stories

brisbane fire young family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Premium Content Premier rules out union input on new Cabinet

        Politics Labor MPs stand ready to do whatever is asked of them as the Premier is credited with single-handedly winning the state election.

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Nanango

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch...

        Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Premium Content Deb Frecklington concedes, will remain opposition leader

        Politics DEB Frecklington has conceded defeat in the election, but committed to remaining as...

        ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Premium Content ELECTION: Frecklington returned as MP, Labor back in office

        Politics Stay up to date with all the latest information as the polls close and counting...