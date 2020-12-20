Police fury at racism claim after motorway shooting

Police are furious at outspoken Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri after he sympathised with a knife-wielding man shot dead by police and suggested Queensland officers were racist.

Cr Sri's comments came after 22-year-old Raghe Abdi was shot dead by police on the Logan Motorway on Thursday, after lunging at officers with a knife.

Hours earlier, Abdi murdered two strangers - elderly couple Maurice and Zoe Antill - in an act of lone wolf terrorism inside their Parkinson home, police said.

Raghe Abdi was shot by police on the Logan Motorway on Thursday morning. File picture

"There was no suggestion that (Abdi) had threatened violence towards anyone else prior to the police being called out, so you have to wonder why police had 'no choice' but to kill him," Cr Sri posted on Facebook on Thursday night, before reports of Abdi's connection to the murder of Mr and Mrs Antill were reported.

"No surprises that the victim of the police killing was black … I reckon if he was white he'd probably still be alive."

His comments have drawn the ire of dozens of police, including Queensland Police Union executive member Shane Prior, who called Cr Sri "deliberately divisive".

"Such comments from an elected leader within our community is just staggering and should be rejected by everyone," Mr Prior said.

"Mr Sri has sunk to a level I'm sure he thought he wasn't capable, to appeal to his base so he can maintain relevance.

After a barrage of backlash, Cr Sri posted an updated status to his Facebook page, where he said officers were "more likely to pull their gun on a dark-skinned person".

Footage from a dashcam shows the confrontation between police and Abdi. Picture: Supplied.

"Now in this case here, it's certainly possible that Raghe did charge at police with a knife," Cr Sri clarified.

"How does a young man who's only a few years out from high school and apparently has severe mental health issues end up with a police tracker on his ankle instead of receiving the healthcare and support he needs?

"What's going wrong in our society that so many young people - and particularly young men of colour - end up in confrontations with police? Even if someone is alleged to have done some really bad stuff, the way our legal system currently operates is that they should be taken into custody and given the benefit of a fair trial."

Originally published as Police fury at racism claim after motorway shooting