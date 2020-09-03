Menu
Hayden Robert Kotlar pleaded guilty to multiple charges including possession of a knife in a public place.
Crime

Police found knives, baseball bats in dad-to-be’s car

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
A GLADSTONE dad was found with a large hunting knife and baseball bats in his car while on a suspended sentence.

Hayden Robert Kotlar, 26, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to possessing a knife in public, contravening a police direction and contravening a probation order.

On June 1 at 9pm, Kotlar was stopped on Drynan Dr where police found a large hunting knife between the seats, a wooden handled folding knife on the dash of the car, a large hunting knife in a sheath, a metal baseball bat and a smaller baseball bat.

Kotlar told police the knives were for pig hunting and the bats were for children.

He said he was driving to the shops to get some smokes.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins said at the time of the office Kotlar was on a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Kotlar recently found out he was going to be a father which had motivated him to do better.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey warned Kotlar his significant criminal history would always come back to bite him.

"You're dragging a chain of four pages of criminal history," Mr Manthey said.

Kotlar was sentenced to six months' imprisonment with immediate parole and fined $500.

Gladstone Observer

