A Lowood woman has promptly denied having stolen items on her property when police fronted with a search warrant. But that’s not what they found (file image).
Crime

Police find stolen items, drugs at Lowood woman’s home

Ali Kuchel
18th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
When police officers came knocking on Alana Peta Westbrook’s door in search of stolen items, she told them they barking up the wrong tree, but a search warrant for the Lowood home proved otherwise.

Officers uncovered a peewee motorbike and Samsung television that had been linked to a stealing offence at Laidley South the previous day.

When questioned about the items, Westbrook, 38, told police she did not know for certain the items were stolen, but “highly suspected” they had been taken unlawfully.

Appearing in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 15, police prosecutor sergeant Al Windsor said Westbrook also had “a bit of weed” in her bathroom.

“Police, with her assistance, located a gram of chopped cannabis and a homemade water pipe,” he said.

“They also located the peewee motorcycle and television.”

Westbrook represented herself in court and said there was “no excuse” for her actions.

She pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing utensils or popes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs and receiving tainted property.

Magistrate Graham Osborne issued one penalty for the three offences.

Westbrook was charged $650, which was referred to SPER, and a conviction was recorded.

Upon leaving the court, Westbrook muttered “One gram, f**k me dead”.

Gatton Star

