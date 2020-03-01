Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 1st Mar 2020 11:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a residence for drug possession.

Curtis Brian Welsh, 30, pleaded guilty on February 19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing marijuana and one of possessing a pipe.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police had attended an Eddington St home for a violence offence and discovered 4.12g of marijuana in clip seal bags and a glass water pipe on Welsh's bedside table.

Welsh was fined $850 and convictions were recorded.

possess dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        premium_icon Lockyer gel blaster business hit by theives for second time

        News FOR the second time in a month, thieves have targeted a family business.

        International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        premium_icon International parties interested in ’reborn’ Grantham Quarry

        News There is international interest in the ‘reborn’ quarry.

        Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        premium_icon Gatton restaurant to close its doors by the weekend

        News It's another blow to the community as one of Gatton's most popular eats is...

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        2500 reasons a week to become a subscriber

        News Join Australia's fastest-growing, best value news network