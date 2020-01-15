Police find man ‘sitting in scrub’ with drugs, utensils

POLICE found a man, who appeared to be intoxicated, sitting in the scrub after they were called to an address in Plainland about 3.45pm on November 2.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police offered Alexander Redman the opportunity to be taken to a safe place, which the 45-year-old accepted.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told the court police patted Redman down before bringing him into the police car.

With Redman’s help, police found a small amount of meth in the man’s right pocket.

“He freely admitted it was methylamphetamine,” Sgt Windsor said.

Including the container it was in, the meth weighed less than a gram.

Searching Redman, police also found restricted prescription drugs for which Redman had no prescription, a used glass pipe and a small black straw with drug residue on it.

The court heard Redman had previously held a prescription for the prescription drug he was found with.

Hearing Redman had been using meth to self-medicate and kick a heroin addiction, Magistrate Kay Ryan suggested it might be worth looking into medicinal marijuana.

“Perhaps, if you were eligible for medicinal cannabis use, it may be of assistance but I’m no doctor,” Ms Ryan said.

“In this instance you had some meth, which is certainly not going to do your health anything at all.”

Redman was given a year of probation.

The pipe and straw were ordered to be destroyed.