Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Police say they have found a courtroom escapee wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a home.
Offbeat

Police find escapee between mattresses

by Steven Trask
10th Dec 2019 2:53 PM

A man who escaped custody during a court appearance has been found wedged between two mattresses in the bedroom of a nearby house, police say.

The 35-year-old fled from Cooma Local Court in the NSW Snowy Mountains last Wednesday morning and was found on Monday during a search of a local property.

Police say he was hiding in a bedroom, where he had sandwiched himself between the mattresses.

The man was arrested on two outstanding warrants and has also been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He has been refused bail to face Queanbeyan Local Court on Tuesday.

court crime escapee police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Started at 12’: Young user desperate to give up the drugs

        premium_icon ‘Started at 12’: Young user desperate to give up the drugs

        News Her drug addiction started at just 12, leading one woman to beg a court judge for an intervention.

        MOBILE PHONES: ‘Drivers must realise their responsibility’

        premium_icon MOBILE PHONES: ‘Drivers must realise their responsibility’

        News Drivers in the Somerset region are being nabbed for driving and using their...

        Ten new Somerset bridges opened for improved road safety

        premium_icon Ten new Somerset bridges opened for improved road safety

        News One bridge alone costs $1.1million to upgrade to a two-laned concrete bridge.

        Legendary Supercar driver races into Withcott for lunch

        Legendary Supercar driver races into Withcott for lunch

        News It’s not every day sporting legends can be found in the Lockyer, but when it’s for...