SOMETHING BORROWED: Police found a burglary suspect wearing the stolen wedding ring they were looking for (file photo).
Crime

Police find burgler wearing stolen wedding ring

Andrew Thorpe
by
7th Jul 2018 7:19 AM | Updated: 3:56 PM

POLICE investigating the theft of a wedding ring from a Boyne Island home had their jobs made a little easier when they found their suspect wearing the stolen ring the next day.

Steven James Allen, 30, pleaded guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and three other charges at Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

Allen was spotted on CCTV trying to gain entry to a house in Boyne Island while wearing socks on his hands on May 4.

He gave up after ten minutes, but was soon able to enter a nearby house via a window.

Once inside, he stole a Samsung tablet and jewellery including pearls, beads, a gold chain and a wedding ring.

He also stole a 1950s bronze surf lifesaving medal.

Police arrested him the next day after they found him wearing the victim's wedding ring, and with the tablet down his pants.

The court was told Allen had previously been convicted of 38 burglary or similar offences.

After reading a letter from Allen, magistrate Dennis Kinsella said he did not doubt for a minute Allen was remorseful, and agreed his offences were "thoughtless, stupid crimes" often exacerbated by drug and mental health issues.

He sentenced Allen to two and a half years in prison, with a parole date of January 6, 2019.

Gladstone Observer

