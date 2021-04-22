Lowood police have teamed up with the Old Fernvale Bakery for coffee with a cop Picture: Peter Cronin

If you’ve got questions about road safety, general laws or just want to clarify something with police, those questions can be asked over a cuppa on Friday.

The Lowood Police are teaming up with the Old Fernvale Bakery for another round of Coffee with a Cop.

From 10am until 2pm on Friday, April 23, officers from the Lowood Station will be on hand to answer any questions or have a general chat with members of the community.

Lowood’s officer in charge senior sergeant James Bromley said staff from transport department, as well as Queensland fire staff, paramedics and RACQ would also be available.

The old Fernvale Bakery.

“It opens the doors for interactions outside traditional emergency responses that typically bring emergency services and community members together,” senior sergeant Bromley said.

“We will also be promoting the fatal 5 campaign and a key road safety message to the community that road safety is ‘everyone’s problem, and everyone has the power to make our roads safer’.”

In addition, officers from the Ipswich Road Policing Unit and Crime Prevention unit will also be on hand.

Event Details:

What: Coffee with a cop

When: Friday, April 23

Where: Old Fernvale Bakery – 1492 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale

Originally published as Police, emergency crews to answer questions at coffee shop