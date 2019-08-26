Menu
Login
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.
A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested. NSW Police - Twitter
Crime

Police dog catches prison escapee after hospital dash

by Staff writer
26th Aug 2019 7:20 AM

A PRISON inmate who escaped from a hospital yesterday morning on the Mid North Coast has been tracked down by a police dog and arrested in Frederickton.

The 28-year-old man, who was being treated while under guard by officers from Corrective Services, escaped from Port Macquarie Base Hospital and wasn't seen again until about 7.15 last night.

After a short police pursuit on the Pacific Highway, the man fled on foot.

A police dog tracked the man to a paddock in the area and he was arrested.

The man was taken to Kempsey Police Station where he was assessed by paramedics for minor bites to his face.

He is expected to be charged and to face Port Macquarie Local Court today.

More Stories

capture editors picks escapee police dog prison inmate

Top Stories

    VOTE: Would you support divisional voting for local council?

    VOTE: Would you support divisional voting for local council?

    Opinion Would you support divisional voting for local council?

    OPNION: The strength of a supportive crowd can be amazing

    OPNION: The strength of a supportive crowd can be amazing

    Opinion The strength of a supportive crowd at a game can give anyone gooseys

    Daffodil day blooms one flower shop into yellow

    Daffodil day blooms one flower shop into yellow

    News '...We sold out by 9am so I bought a whole extra box this year'

    Local supermarket embraces Book Week

    Local supermarket embraces Book Week

    News Everyone who came in costume contributed a gold coin donation