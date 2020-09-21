Menu
Police standoff after knife threat in Grafton
Crime

STAND-OFF DRAMA: Man allegedly livestreamed threats

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Sep 2020 12:08 AM | Updated: 7:03 AM
POLICE were involved in a two-hour stand-off in Grafton yesterday with a male resident who allegedly livestreamed threats while wielding a knife on social media.

At 9.30am Sunday police were called to a Turf St address in relation to a concern for welfare for the man who resided there.

"The f****** are here, the piggies, I'm ready for 'em boys. Watch me roar," the man said during the live video.

Upon arrival police found the man was "quite agitated" and additional tactical support was called in.

 

A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

 

It is understood two adults and a child were evacuated from the area, and the male in question was the sole occupant at the property while negotiations with police took place.

"The situation was fluid for about two hours, with the male coming in and out of the shed and speaking to police and not speaking to police at different times," Coffs-Clarence Acting Inspector Richard Garrels said.

"Upon arrival of those specialist police the male occupant came out of the shed of his own volition and surrendered to police.

 

A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

"I believe there was a knife at one stage.

"Extremely happy with the result. No injuries to anyone, thank goodness.

 

A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

"Police are quite often faced with these situations, and particularly when people are in this agitated state it can become quite confronting for everyone including the public, so very good result today for all included, especially our police.

"At the end of the day we want everyone to be safe, so we deployed the resources that we required on the day."

 

A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

The man was arrested by police and taken by ambulance to Grafton Police Station for questioning, before being transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital for assessment.

 

A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020.
A man was arrested after a stand-off with police in Grafton throughout the morning of Sunday, 20th September, 2020.

The incident took place just two blocks from the scene of a fatal shooting in North St in August 2017, when a knife-wielding man was shot and killed after a violent rampage.

In June this year a coronial inquest found Grafton Police Sergeant Dallas Leven acted in self-defence when during the stand-off he fired two shots after 44-year-old Christopher McGrail raised his knife and lunged at him, despite many commands and requests to drop the knife.

Did this reporting raise any issues for you? For crisis support call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or for domestic violence help call 1800 737 732.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

