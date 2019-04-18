Police declare emergency after truck rolls, leaking diesel

AN emergency situation has been declared after a truck rolled on the Bruce Highway, causing a gas leak.

Traffic is backing up at the intersection of Woolcock St and Ingham Rd with the truck on its side in the northbound lane.

Queensland Police are investigating, with the truck's diesel tank reportedly leaking.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said they received the call about 10.20am to attend the intersection at Cosgrove to reports of a truck rollover.

"Paramedics are assessing two patients on the scene who are out of their vehicles," the spokeswoman said.

"There are no injuries at this stage."

A 600-metre exclusion zone has been set up around the incident.

More to come.