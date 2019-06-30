Police Crackdown begins with launch of Operation Cold Snap

Gatton Police acting officer in charge senior sergeant Dan Curtin, said Operation Cold Snap will be enforced across the Lockyer Valley.

Nathan Greaves

POLICE will be cracking down on traffic offenders in coming weeks, as they launch Operation Cold Snap for the school holidays.

The campaign will run from June 29, to July 19, and is intended to improve road safety during the June/July school holidays - a period where there are more vehicles on the road, and a higher risk of crashes.

"Police will be targeting local roads, with a view to reduce our road toll, making the community safer," Gatton Police Station Acting Senior Sergeant Dan Curtin said.

"We'd like to have no fatalities over that period, and prevent serious road crashes."

Earlier this week, Police Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said the current road toll in Queensland was 96, which is 14 less than this time last year.

"Drivers who fail to comply with traffic laws and regulations place road users across Queensland at a high risk of being involved in a serious crash," he said.

Sen-Sgt Curtin said the responsibility for safer roads lies with drivers, not just police.

"It's important that people take the time to plan and prepare for their trips, and also have courtesy to other road users."