Police continue to investigate death in Gatton

POLICE are continuing investigations into the death of a Gatton man on Friday night.

Officers were called to an address on South St at 7.45pm after the man lost consciousness.

He was pronounced deceased at the address shortly later.

Neighbour Sarajane Roberts said she was surprised about the incident.

"All we saw was the police and the ambulance here, we heard a couple of bangs and then everyone screaming," Ms Roberts said.

Police said there was no indication of gunshots fired at the scene.

Investigators have not yet discerned the cause of death.

Police are currently not treating the death as suspicious.