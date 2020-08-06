Menu
Police have spoken to a man and woman who lied about visiting virus hot spots before falling ill. Photo: File
Crime

Police confront Somerset pair who ‘refused to isolate’

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
6th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
POLICE have issued a formal warning to two Fernvale residents who allegedly took to social media to cause panic in the community.

A 28-year-old woman and 31-year-old man who “don’t believe” in coronavirus made posts on Facebook groups suggested they may have contracted the virus but would not be isolating.

Lowood police acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said police had received “heaps” of calls reporting the pair.

“(The pair) stated they had been to COVID-19 hot spots relating to the two women from Logan who tested positive after returning from Victoria,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

“They were commenting that they were starting to feel unwell but were refusing to self-isolate.”

He said the pair had claimed they didn’t believe coronavirus existed, which caused public outcry online.

“Obviously that created a bit of concern in the community,” he said.

Police reported their names to Queensland Health, but tracing confirmed the pair had not been at any of the hot spots during the high-risk times.

“They weren’t listed on the close contact list and then it was determined they weren’t even at those restaurants at those times – it was a different time frame,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

Police visited the pair and warned them of the risks involved in misusing telecommunications and posting on social media.

“It was just a warning and a bit of education,” Senior Sergeant Bromley said.

“They didn’t expect the backlash to happen – they thought it was a little bit of banter.

“The community took it a bit more seriously than what they did.”

He said police reminded the pair to get tested if they felt unwell.

Neither party has been required to self-isolate and they were not charged with any offences.

