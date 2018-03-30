Menu
Login
News

Police complete grim task at fatal crash site

7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
7NewsQueensland image of the fatal crash scene near Cloncurry.
by Sophie Chirgwin

HUMAN remains have been found in a burnt out fuel tanker following a serious crash west of Cloncurry this morning.

Police investigation indicates about 8:30am a car and tanker crashed head-on along the Barkly Highway which resulted in a fire and closure of surrounding roads.

In the burnt out fuel tanker, human remains were been found, which will be forensically examined to determine the identification of the occupant.

The driver of the car a 48-year-old man was transported to hospital in a critical condition with serious injuries sustained from the crash.

Traffic control is in place as roads have reopened.

Police urge drivers to proceed with caution.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Topics:  cloncurry crash editors picks fire police

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Plane crashed in the blink of an eye at Laidley North

Man who witnessed the plane crash at Laidley North reflects on watching it go down and his response to the incident.

Religious Instructors needed in Lockyer and Somerset

BRUSHING UP: (L-R) CRI Network's Carl Howard, Pastor Rick Armour and Suzie Overell at Gatton's Christian Life Centre.

Find out how you can share Christian faith.

Student's get hopping in Easter bonnet parade

EGGCITING: Forest Hill Year 1 student, Jake hopped to it in the school's Easter Bonnet Parade last Wednesday.

Students show off their creations.

Tai Chi Lockyer turns 20

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Lockyer Tai Chi to turn 20 next month.

Celebrate 20 years of Tai Chi in the Lockyer Valley.

Local Partners